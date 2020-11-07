We are working on issue of air pollution, says UP Minister after Mayawati, Akhilesh remarks

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak on Saturday reacted to the allegations of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav that the government is "sending farmers to jail in the name of environmental pollution."

Not saying much on the subject, the minister said, "We are concerned and working on the issue of air pollution."

Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that oppression of farmers under the guise of pollution caused by stubble burning is "extremely condemnable" and urging the state government to provide necessary help to them before taking any action in this matter."Atrocities on farmers, especially under the guise of pollution due to the burning of stubble, are extremely condemnable due to the pollution spread in Uttar Pradesh. Before taking any action in this matter, the government also needs to give them conscious and necessary help. This is the demand of BSP," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government in the state for sending farmers to jail for stubble burning and asked when will those who spread "political pollution" be jailed. "Those sending farmers to jail in the name of environmental pollution for stubble burning should tell when those spreading political pollution will be jailed," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)