We are yet to fill our pockets, says Maharashtra minister

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur has said that she has taken oath as a minister but she is yet to fill her pockets.

"Our government was not in power till now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets," Thakur said while addressing a gathering here.

Congress, which finished fourth in the tally after Maharashtra Assembly election in October last year, stitched an alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and formed the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

