We demand suspension of Question Hour to hold discussion over Delhi violence in Parliament: Congress MP K Suresh

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP K Suresh on Monday said that his party is seeking the suspension of the Question Hour in the lower House of Parliament to hold discussion over the violence which had taken place in Delhi.

"We are moving adjournment motion over the riots in Delhi in Parliament. We have demanded suspension of the Question Hour to have an immediate discussion about the situation in Delhi. More than 43 people have been killed so it is very serious," Suresh told ANI here.

Speaking about Union Minister Anurag Thakur refuting the claims that he had raised slogan "Desh ke ghaddaron ko..." during the assembly elections in Delhi, Suresh said, "The country is aware of whatever he (Thakur) said during the Delhi election campaign and he cannot go back on his statements. Whatever he says now will not be accepted because everything is on record."

Parliament resumes today after recess in the Budget Session. The second part of the Budget Session is likely to be stormy as the Congress party has said that it will seek the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centre's failure in containing violence in the national capital.

On Sunday Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also said that his party will continue to press for the resignation of Home Minister Shah and will also "unmask" the BJP over the violence in Delhi, which left at least 43 people dead and over 200 injured.

"We will raise all the important issues and unmask them. We will not spare them (BJP). We are asking for Amit Shah's resignation. We will continue to do so in Parliament as well," Chowdhury told ANI.

During the second half of the Budget Session, the government is expected to push its legislative agenda that includes Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

Sources said a meeting was held at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday which discussed the party's strategy to corner the government in Parliament on Delhi violence. (ANI)

