"We don't need any certificate from Opposition": G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Friday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party doesn't need any certificate from the opposition, and it only cares for the certificate of the people of the country.

He was referring to the accusations by several Opposition leaders that Democracy is in "danger" in the country.

Talking to ANI, the MoS said, "There is no threat to the Constitution. But there is a threat to the identity of Opposition parties. These parties are dynastic and corrupt, they have looted the money of the country's poor. Today, they are having their identity in crisis, and that's why are trying to come together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi".



"We don't need any certificates from the opposition leaders. We work for the welfare of the country's poor, and we only care for the certificate of the 130 crore people of this country," he added.

The BJP leader further said that the government is working towards making India a developed nation.

"We run our government as per the constitution. We serve the poor. We want to bring infrastructure to villages, and investments in the country. We want to make India a developed nation.

He said that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are completely against corruption, and the government will not accept dynastic politics or corruption

"Despite all the efforts by the opposition parties to come together, I can assure that BJP will again return to power. The country will be ruined if it comes into the hands of these dynastic and corrupt parties," he said. (ANI)

