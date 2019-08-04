JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy speaking in Mandya on Saturday. Photo/ANI
JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy speaking in Mandya on Saturday. Photo/ANI

We don't need any coalition now: H D Kumaraswamy

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:04 IST

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own.
"There will be no coalition. We don't need any coalition now. I don't need power, I need your love," Kumaraswamy said while addressing a meeting of party workers on Saturday.
BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government in the state following the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress combine after the resignation of their 17 legislators. As a result, Kumaraswamy's confidence motion was defeated, paving way for Yediyurappa to stake a claim.
Post his defeat, Kumaraswamy had also hinted at quitting politics by stating, "I came to politics accidentally. I became the chief minister accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become the chief minister twice. I wasn't there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months, I did good work towards the state's development."
Addressing the party workers at Mandya, Kumaraswamy also hinted that the present Yediyurappa led government might not last long in the state and urged party workers to stay prepared for elections in the state.
"Be prepared for elections very soon, elections may happen on the 17 seats (constituencies of disqualified MLAs) or elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies. I am sure that this (Karnataka government) will not stay for long," he had said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Yediyurappa to hold talks with PM, BJP chief before Cabinet...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss the formation of his Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:02 IST

Bihar: 4 children die in wall collapse in Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): At least four children allegedly died while another was critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Tilwari village area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:54 IST

Vice President calls for strengthening library movement

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:50 IST

Gujarat: 8 NDRF teams, 2 IAF helicopters carrying out rescue...

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed on Sunday to carry out rescue operations after water burst into cities as rivers swelled owing to days of incessant rains across the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video showing images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:20 IST

TN: Aadi Festival celebrations at Parvatha Varthni Amman Shrine...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Women in large numbers offered prayers to Goddess Parvathavarthini shrine at Ramanathaswami Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the recent law passed by the state legislative assembly which allows women in the state to work in night shifts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Students of NIT Srinagar leave for respective states

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Days after Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory curtailing the stay of Amarnath Yatris and tourists in the Valley, students of National Institutes of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, who were asked to vacate the college premises, have reached

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:09 IST

Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas in the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:08 IST

Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:06 IST

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Israel greets India on Friendship Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Israel greeted India in a unique manner on Sunday. Israel Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:05 IST

Bengaluru Mayor fined for using plastic, despite a ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was at the receiving end for flouting a campaign that she had launched herself!

Read More
iocl