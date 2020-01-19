We don't want any power centre other than Constitution: Mohan Bhagwat

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that they neither want to change any one's religion nor any power centre other than the Constitution because they "believe" in it.

"When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it does not mean that we want to change anyone's religion, language or caste ... We do not want any power centre other than the Constitution because we believe in it," said Bhagwat while addressing 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat' here.

The RSS chief also stressed the fact of unity in diversity and said the true meaning of Hindutva is to live together.

"The Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is -- this country belongs to us. We are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva," he said. (ANI)

