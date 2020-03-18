We don't want to meet any party leader: Rebel Congress MLAs to Karnataka DGP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Citing threat to their life and security, 22 rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who are lodged in Bengaluru, wrote to Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday requesting that no Congress leader should be allowed to meet them.

This comes amid former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who landed in Bengaluru early on Wednesday, being placed under preventive arrest after he sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel here, allegedly for not being allowed by police to meet the 21 Congress rebel MLAs lodged in a hotel.

"I am a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, voting is scheduled for March 26. My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, the police is not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs," Singh told reporters.

Singh who sat on the dharna with a face mask on said: "We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to five MLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is Police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7," Singh said.

The development comes amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party. Scindia's departure was followed by 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly.

The resignation of these MLAs has left the Kamal Nath government below the majority mark. (ANI)


