We ended years of uncertainty faced by residents of unauthorised colonies: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences years after the independence, which was addressed by the BJP positively to get them their rightful ownership.

"Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering at the Ramlila ground here.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was able to see the positive effect of the removal of uncertainty from the lives of more than 40 lakh families residing in unauthorised colonies.

"The people, who created roadblocks for the residents of unauthorised colonies to regularise their properties, should see the happiness on these people's faces today at the Ramlila ground," he added.

The Prime Minister said that his government has been able to address the regularisation of unauthorised colonies within a very short span of time.

"The steps taken to remove these problems from the people's lives were never taken by the authorities earlier. I decided that this should not continue. Our government started work in March earlier this year. And in November, the Bill to regularise the unauthorised colonies was passed in parliament," he said.

He alleged that the earlier regime was engaged in the politics of favouritism by doling out government bungalows to their supporters instead of caring about the common people.

"You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2,000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that," he said.

"These people did not know that this is Modi. Our government got the 2,000 flats vacated and worked towards ensuring ownership rights for the residents of unauthorised colonies. My VIPs are common people," added Modi.

The Act regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies recognises and confers rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter and other documents. (ANI)

