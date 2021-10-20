We have 50 pc here: MP CM reacts to Cong giving 40 pc seats to women in UP polls

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacting to the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim that the Congress party will give 40 per cent seats to women in the forthcoming UP elections, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already given 50 per cent seats to women in the upcoming by-polls, elections in MP.

Chouhan who was in Alirajpur district campaigning for the Jobat assembly by-elections said, "I don't know what she said, but we have 50 per cent (reservation in poll tickets) here... For four bypolls, we have two women candidates contesting."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that if any women want to bring a change in society by contesting an election, she can join the Congress, and women's strength and sympathy can bring a revolution.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion," Vadra said.

The by-polls in Madhya Pradesh will take place on three assembly segments-- Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon and one Lok Sabha seat-- Khandwa.

As per the notice issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the by-elections will take place on October 30 and the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)