We have ambitious target to win 75 Assembly seats in Haryana, says Chief Minister Khattar

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his party -- BJP -- has set an ambitious target of winning 75 seats out of a total of 90 in the coming Assembly seats in the state later this year.

"We have set a target of winning 75 seats in the coming assembly elections in Haryana. We are continuously winning polls in the state. So, we are confident to achieve the goal of winning 75 seats this time," said Khattar, while talking to media persons.

"The opposition parties are depressed after the losses they suffered in the recently concluded parliamentary elections. They have given nothing but misgovernance to the public when they were in power. The public will definitely see that and vote for us," he said.

Asked if he would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning during the Assembly polls, Khattar said: "We will certainly be requesting our Prime Minister Modi to campaign for the party during the polls."

"Haryana has about 20,000 polling booths. Our workers will be active at those booths. In the assembly elections, we will make election in-charges and district in-charges," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah had called a meeting of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand Core Groups.

BJP put up a stellar show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Haryana by winning 10 out of 10 seats. In the 90-member assembly, the BJP currently has 47 MLAs. (ANI)