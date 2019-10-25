We have invitation from both BJP, Cong to form govt claims JJP Haryana chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Haryana president Sardar Nishant Singh on Friday claimed that his party has invitations from both BJP and Congress to form the government as both these parties lack a majority in the state assembly.

"We have invitations from both sides. We will take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting," Singh told reporters here.

Jannayak Janata Party is scheduled to hold MLAs meeting and national executive meeting today.

JJP got 10 seats in Haryana while BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats.

Earlier in the day, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala had said that his party will form the government in the state with the support of independent legislators as it fell short of achieving an absolute majority on its own.

"Independent candidates have come to BJP's side. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar Ji. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions," he told ANI.

With 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.

BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain also reiterated that the party will again form government in the state.

"With the blessing of people of Haryana, we will again form government in the state. We have emerged as the single largest party," he said. (ANI)

