"We have no problem with it" Nitish Kumar on Rahul Gandhi's candidature as PM in 2024 General elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the JD(U) has no problem with Rahul Gandhi's candidature as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that the decision will be taken once the Opposition parties get down to the talking table.

"We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything," Kumar said.

When asked about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Opposition's participation in it, the Chief Minister said that it is a programme of the Congress party and the JD(U) will decide its further course of action.

"It is a program (Bharat Jodo Yatra) related to their (Congress) party...Later, when we talk, we will decide what needs to be done," he said.



The remarks of the Chief Minister came after Rahul Gandhi emphasised on the need for the Opposition to have a central ideological framework.

"The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader in today's press conference said that he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his "guru" (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him "what should never be done".

Rahul Gandhi said, "I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done." (ANI)

