We have served people with 'politics of resolution': Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted on Sunday that the state government has delivered a corruption-free regime in the past five years and served the people with "politics of resolution".

Addressing a large gathering during the Vijay Sankalp Rally in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rohtak, Khattar said that in "the last 48 years the state was dominated with fear, corruption and discrimination besides various irregularities".

"The previous governments did not create any system, rather they merely played with the systems. But five years ago, the present state government, which was formed with a complete majority, has done the work of changing the old system and changed the politics by eliminating nepotism and regionalism. We served the people with politics of resolution and got lots of work done in terms of development," Khattar said.

While describing the 2.5 crore people of the state as his family, Khattar said that the blessings received from people in all the 90 Assembly constituencies of the state during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra was amazing and unprecedented.

He said that many elections were held in the state during the last five years, but the Jind by-election changed the scenario of the state's politics.

The Chief Minister said that the present government worked to provide many services to the people of the state through e-governance for which they earlier used to visit government offices.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the present government has worked to alleviate the hardship of women by providing gas connections to about 9 lakh families of the state and in the coming five years, the government has set target to provide clean water to the people under the 'Jal Se Nal' scheme.

Khattar said that the people of the state-supported them as a result of which they won all 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and now they will achieve the target of winning more than 75 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Accompanying the Chief Minister on the stage were Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Rattan Lal Kataria and Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain amongst others. (ANI)

