We have sorted out all issues: Ahmed Patel after meeting of Cong-Shiv Snea-NCP MLAs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said that all the issues have been sorted out between the alliance partners of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

"We have sorted out all the issues, you will get to know tomorrow," he said while speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP MLAs at YB Chavan Center.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too stressed that "everything" has been decided, without revealing any details.

"Yes, everything has been decided. There is no doubt about that. Tomorrow, Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister. After that everything will be clear," he said.

Earlier, sources told ANI that apart from Chief Minister, Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers, NCP will have Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers while Congress will have Assembly Speaker and 13 ministers.

Thackeray who is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 and form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state.

"As requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you (Uddhav Thackeray) on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 18:40 hrs at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai," the Governor said in a letter on Tuesday. (ANI)

