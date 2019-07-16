Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

We have to guard our people as BJP wants to disturb: Kharge on K'taka crisis

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed confidence on Congress-JD(S) coalition winning the vote of confidence in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday but said the party has to "guard its people" as BJP wants to create hindrances for his party.
"We have numbers but that will be known on (July) 18th. Anyway, we have to guard our people. Naturally, we want to keep our flock together, they (BJP) want to disturb," Kharge told ANI.
Kharge said the ruling coalition was moving vote of confidence as it is sure of winning it.
"We are confident that's why we said that we are moving vote of confidence. Otherwise why should we move. What other legal issues will come after the judgement, that should also be seen tomorrow," he said.
Asked about efforts made to establish contact with the rebels leaders, Kharge said such things cannot be disclosed.
"I can't disclose all those things. If I tell the names, it will not be good. These are secret things. If we disclose every secret thing, where will be secrecy, people will not trust me," he said.
The former union minister said all parties are protecting their MLAs.
"JD (S) keeping their people, Congress is keeping their people, BJP keeping their people," he said.
Kharge accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of inducing the Congress MLAs who had resigned.
"Everybody is protecting their MLAs because when from elected MLAs of Congress you take nearly 10-12 people, it means that outside force is working. Somebody is inducing, somebody is forcing, somebody is harassing them. There may be threat from BJP government at Centre. Otherwise why? If everybody is fair they should stay here only," he said.
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pass the order on the petition of dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation and not proceed with the application for their disqualification. Discussion on vote of confidence is slated to be taken up in Karnataka assembly on Thursday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:22 IST

Coast Guard brings back 516 fishermen, 32 Indian boats stranded...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a coordinated operation with the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday brought back around 516 Indian fishermen along with 32 Indian fishing boats from Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:20 IST

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations to set...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): In yet another example of communal harmony, local Muslims participated in a special prayer performed as a part of the ongoing Amarnath yatra in Mattan area of terrorism-hit Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:17 IST

Gadkari receives praise from Opposition

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday was lauded in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition, whose members said he is an "exemplary performer" besides being an "innovative and informative" person.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:56 IST

Farooq Khan assumes charge as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 16 (ANI): Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan on Tuesday assumed charge as the fifth Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:54 IST

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police over rape of 6-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) taking suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding the brutal rape of a six-year-old-girl in Southwest Delhi's Janakpuri area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:41 IST

K'taka govt approves Auradkar committee recommendations on police reforms

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Tuesday approved recommendations made by the Auradkar committee on Police reforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Declare drought in 435 Mandals in Telangana: BJP leader Dattatreya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): In the backdrop of prevailing "drought situation" in the state, a BJP delegation led by Bandaru Dattatreya met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi here on Tuesday asking him to declare drought in 435 Mandals across the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:26 IST

Portion of building that collapsed was 'unauthorised', says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The portion of the four-storeyed building that collapsed in Dongri area of the city was "unauthorised", Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:08 IST

Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project of UP, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:57 IST

Amalgamation will bring efficiency in RRBs, says MoS for Finance Anurag

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Amalgamation will bring about better efficiency of scale, higher productivity, improved financial health of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and greater credit flow to rural areas, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:55 IST

DGCA grounds Vistara pilot over fuel issue in aircraft

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded a pilot of Vistara Airlines for not carrying enough fuel in the aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:53 IST

Gajendra Shekhawat reviews flood situation in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Assam and reviewed the flood situation in the state.

Read More
iocl