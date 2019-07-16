We have to guard our people as BJP wants to disturb: Kharge on K'taka crisis

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed confidence on Congress-JD(S) coalition winning the vote of confidence in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday but said the party has to "guard its people" as BJP wants to create hindrances for his party.

"We have numbers but that will be known on (July) 18th. Anyway, we have to guard our people. Naturally, we want to keep our flock together, they (BJP) want to disturb," Kharge told ANI.

Kharge said the ruling coalition was moving vote of confidence as it is sure of winning it.

"We are confident that's why we said that we are moving vote of confidence. Otherwise why should we move. What other legal issues will come after the judgement, that should also be seen tomorrow," he said.

Asked about efforts made to establish contact with the rebels leaders, Kharge said such things cannot be disclosed.

"I can't disclose all those things. If I tell the names, it will not be good. These are secret things. If we disclose every secret thing, where will be secrecy, people will not trust me," he said.

The former union minister said all parties are protecting their MLAs.

"JD (S) keeping their people, Congress is keeping their people, BJP keeping their people," he said.

Kharge accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of inducing the Congress MLAs who had resigned.

"Everybody is protecting their MLAs because when from elected MLAs of Congress you take nearly 10-12 people, it means that outside force is working. Somebody is inducing, somebody is forcing, somebody is harassing them. There may be threat from BJP government at Centre. Otherwise why? If everybody is fair they should stay here only," he said.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pass the order on the petition of dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation and not proceed with the application for their disqualification. Discussion on vote of confidence is slated to be taken up in Karnataka assembly on Thursday. (ANI)

