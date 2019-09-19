We have to make a new Kashmir: PM Modi

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Stating that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken in the country's interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a clarion call to make a new Jammu and Kashmir.

"Earlier, people used to raise the slogan -- Kashmir Hamara Hai (Kashmir is ours). But the time has come to take Kashmir to a new height of development. The slogan is -- Naya Kashmir Banana Hai. I need your support in our efforts to start a new era of development in Kashmir. We must make Kashmir heaven," said Modi while speaking at the conclusion of 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' here.

"A lot is being done to perpetrate terror. But the people there have made up their mind to give up terror. They want to progress now. They want employment. This decision is to bring out people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from violence, terrorism, separatism, and corruption," he added.

Modi said that his government had promised to make new efforts to address the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "Today, I can say with satisfaction that the country has started walking towards fulfilling those dreams," he said.

The Prime Minister said the decision of abrogating Article 370 is for the unity of India. "This decision is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Attacking Congress and NCP over their stand on Kashmir, Modi said that the statements of their leaders were being used by enemy countries at the international forums against India.

"It is sad to see how senior leaders of Congress and NCP have not supported us. I can understand the Congress' confusion. But Sharad Pawar? Why is he talking like this? He says he likes Pakistan. This disheartens me," he said. (ANI)