Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it was a time of struggle for the party and it will not be found wanting.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, also said that "whatever public does is right".

Her response came in the wake of AAP getting re-elected to power in Delhi with a landslide majority. Congress failed to open its account second time in a row in the national capital and the BJP was restricted to single digits and could win only eight seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

"Whatever public does is right. This is a time of struggle for us. We have to struggle a lot. We will do," Priyanka Gandhi told ANI here.

AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. (ANI)