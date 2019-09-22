We must work towards making the country self-reliant in paper products: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday emphasised on the importance of making the country self-reliant in paper products while speaking to the Indian Paper Merchants Association at an event here in New Delhi.

Birla was addressing the 58th Annual General Meeting of Indian Paper Merchants Association as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla stressed that the nation must strive towards reducing imports and increasing exports in this important segment of our economy.

In order to contribute to the Indian economy positively, he also urged the members of the Association to be in tune with the latest developments in technology. (ANI)

