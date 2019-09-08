We need to raise awareness on nutrition in rural areas: Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur felicitated the people working under Poshan Abhiyan here on Saturday.

Addressing media persons at the occasion, Chief Minister Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh is among the states which are doing very well in the field of Health and nutrition, particularly for mother and child. But we need to raise more awareness in rural areas."

"This campaign of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a noble initiative and under his leadership, it has been shaped into a movement. I am confident that this movement will be a success," he added.

Thakur also offered an update on the scale of damage that the state has suffered owing to incessant rain and floods.

"An estimated Rs 1200 crore loss has been caused by rain and floods. A team from the Central government has visited the state we have presented our case to them," he said.

"We have asked the Union government to give maximum possible support to Himachal Pradesh to grapple with losses caused due to disasters and floods," Thakur added.

Residents from Himachal Pradesh who won medals at this year's Special Olympics were also awarded cash prizes by the Chief Minister at the event.

Chief Minister was also asked about the case in which two support staff of Una MLA Satpal Raizada were apprehended by the local police after they were allegedly found in possession of a large consignment of liquor last month.

"I had ordered an inquiry into the incident and we have received the report. I am yet to go through it. Whosoever is found guilty in the incident will be punished," Thakur said. (ANI)