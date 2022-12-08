We need to Wait and Watch, these are early trends, says Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil on Assembly poll results

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Rajani Patil on Thursday exudes confidence in her party sweeping the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections results.

In her statement, while talking to ANI, Patil said, "I can confidently declare that Congress will win the himachal-election">Himachal elections with a good margin.

About the Gujarat election results, she further stated, "We need to 'Wait and Watch', these are just early trends".

She also addressed the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and stated, "The government of Maharashtra and the central government should have intervened in the issue earlier. The tensions along the borders are escalating rapidly".

"The buses are being attacked, the Karnataka side is targeting people of the bordering areas", she alleged, further adding, "A delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Congress will meet the Home Minister over the border dispute".

Earlier, Congress MP Rajani Patil gave a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2:00 pm, in Gujarat, Congress has won 2 seats and is leading on 16 seats, meanwhile, BJP has won 13 seats while it is leading on 143 seats.

While in Himachal Pradesh, according to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2:00 pm, Congress has won 4 seats and is leading on 36 seats, meanwhile, BJP has won 5 seats while it is leading on 20 seats.

The counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am. (ANI)