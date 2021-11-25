We need to work towards code of conduct of society: Nadda to BJP workers in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda has asked the support of the party workers in the development of Goa and empowering the last man standing in the state.

Addressing the party workers in Panaji, Nadda said, "We need to work towards the code of conduct of the society. We need to work together in Goa, to develop the state under PM Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayaas."

"We need to work towards empowering the last man standing in the state," he added.



The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Goa from Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

BJP had appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge for the state.

Further, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as the co-in-charge for the Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

