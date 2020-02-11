We opposed it and are still opposing it: Manoj Tiwari on Shaheen Bagh protest

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that the party will continue to oppose the sit-in protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) having bagged 37 seats and leading on 25 seats at 6 pm, Tiwari said that his assessment regarding the polls was wrong.

"We don't do politics of hate. We do politics of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. A lot of things are said during the elections, but we never wanted that roads should be blocked for 60 days. We opposed that yesterday, we are opposing it today also," Tiwari told ANI here.

Asked who will take the responsibility for BJP's defeat, he said, "See, I am the state president, so I should take it. I have said this earlier also. We will analyze it."

Talking about earlier tweet stating that BJP will win over 48 seats in Delhi polls, Tiwari said, "My assessment was wrong. What I thought was based on something. Almost in 48 Assembly seats, the condition of roads is bad, there is water issue... On the basis of that, we thought that maybe these people will give the responsibility (to govern) to somebody else after facing difficulties."

"You must have kept my tweet. Now you can keep it," he added.

Tiwari also congratulated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the victory.

"I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hard work, they have done a lot", Tiwari said.

"I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. I hope he will perform well as per the expectations of the people," he added.

Tiwari further stated that the election results will be evaluated and the party cadre should not be disheartened over this performance.

"We couldn't perform well, we will evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our number of seats have increased", he said. (ANI)

