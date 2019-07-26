President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

We salute grit, valour of those who defended India: President on Kargil Vijay Diwas

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:24 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the "grit and valour of those who defended India" on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind," President Kovind tweeted.
Later in the day, the President will visit the war memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Drass to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 conflict.
The war memorial has around 500 tombstones with the name of soldiers inscribed in them.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:06 IST

IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted "heavy rain" in the state capital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:01 IST

Aligarh DM bans religious events on roads

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Aligarh local administration on Friday banned religious activities on roads after a group of a right-wing organisation allegedly started the practice of chanting Maha Aarti on every Tuesday and Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:52 IST

Shivamogga gets park dedicated to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a park dedicated to the Indian soldiers will be inaugurated here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:48 IST

UP: 33 arrested including 17 women for loan fraud in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): 33 people including 17 women have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them loans, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:31 IST

'Nothing offensive in what Azam Khan said, should be taken as...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon came out in support of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan, who is facing flak over his remark on BJP lawmaker Rama Devi, and said Khan's remark may be taken as a "complimentary comment."

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:01 IST

BJP leader calls for chopping off Azam Khan's head for his...

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a controversial statement, BJP leader Aftab Advani on Thursday called for chopping off Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's head for his comment on MP Rama Devi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:01 IST

VP Naidu slams Imran Khan for his remarks on presence of...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday took a veiled dig at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks that thousands of terrorists still exist on Pakistani soil.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 06:44 IST

Bereaved kin ropes in sorcerer to resurrect dead boy in Odisha

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a bereaved family here roped in a man claiming to be a sorcerer to resurrect the dead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 06:20 IST

Hyderabad: Doctor arrested for raping nurse

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): A doctor was arrested here on the charges of allegedly raping a nurse, Police here said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:50 IST

Pune: One held for rape and murder of 2.5 year-old-girl

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 2.5-year-old girl in Sanghavi area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:49 IST

WB: 2 held with 10 Kg pills of Amphetamines

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly possessing nine packets of narcotic drugs, 'Amphetamines'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:49 IST

Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services of Myanmar visits Eastern...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of the Republic of Myanmar and a eleven-member high level delegation including Vice Admiral Moe Aung Chief of Staff (Navy) and Lt General Htun Aung Chief of Staff (Air) arrived at Visakhapatn

Read More
iocl