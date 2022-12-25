We say Jai Siyaram, while BJP evokes fear through Jai Shree Ram slogan: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again slammed BJP and RSS over the slogan 'Jai Siyaram', chanted during Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.



Targeting BJP and RSS Gehlot said, "They have separated Sita from Ram. That's why we say 'Jai Siya Ram Bolo'. When we say 'Jai Siyaram', we get overwhelming responses from people."

Gehlot added, people now understood the divisive policies of BJP.

"BJP tries to provoke anger and fear by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Rahul Gandhi follows the ideals of Gandhi. He conquers fear through love," said Gehlot.

CM Gehlot was speaking to the media on the sidelines of launching 167 new Basic Life Support Ambulance Service 108 in Jaipur on Sunday. Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Water Supply Minister Dr Mahesh Joshi and Technical Education Minister Dr Subhash Garg, along with many officials and public representatives attended the programme.

Gehlot also highlighted the message of love, harmony and brotherhood that Rahul Gandhi is trying to spread through the Yatra. "How BJP wins elections in the name of caste creed and religion, is getting clear to people. BJP and RSS propagate themselves as the torch-bearers of Hinduism. Other people are no longer interested in such names," he said.

At the event, Gehlot also drew parallels between the centre's scheme of Ayushman Bharat and Rajasthan's Chiranjeevi Scheme.

He said that "The Ayushman Yojana is limited only to those people who were covered in the socio-economic survey, while the Rajasthan Chiranjeevi Yojana is for people irrespective of class and economic standing.



Gehlot also expressed his delight that today the Chiranjeevi scheme has been completed in a grand manner.

"It is implemented in the state government and private hospitals," added Gehlot.

With the sudden spike in covid cases of China, South Korea and Japan, India is also getting ready to combat any untoward situation.



Gehlot said about the state's preparation, "Rajasthan is fully prepared to combat the covid situation. Arrangements have been made for oxygen in Rajasthan's Medical Colleges, District Hospitals and Primary Health Centres. Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur is equipped with advanced infrastructure. A 24-storey IPD tower is also being built in the hospital."

Taking in pride Gehlot said, "People from all over India come to Rajasthan for the superior quality of medical services." (ANI)