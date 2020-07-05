We should remain resolute while facing internal and external challenges: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): In a veiled reference to the ongoing India-China border issue and the coronavirus pandemic, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that people should "remain resolute" in their response to "internal and external challenges".

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of making the country self-reliant and added that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' aims to boost the growth in every sector of the economy.

"India is passing through a crucial moment in the history. We are faced with a number of internal and external challenges. But we should remain resolute in our response to the challenges thrown at us. The Prime Minister has given a call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'- a self-reliant India. It is a mission to galvanise the forces of growth across the country in various sectors of the economy," he said while virtually launching an indigenously developed social media super app- Elyments in New Delhi.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat aimed at giving a new boost, a quantum jump to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains."

"I am happy to note that more than one thousand IT professionals, who are also the volunteers of the Art of Living, have together created an indigenous app named Elyments. It's appreciable that the app will be available in eight Indian languages. India is an IT powerhouse and we have some of the world's best-known names in this field. With such a huge pool of talented professionals, I feel there should be many more such innovations coming out in future," he added.

"I call upon every Indian to rise to the occasion and adopt this campaign as his or her own. We can certainly chase the dream of transforming "Local" India into a "Glocal" India by using our resources wisely and strategically."

The Vice President also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Guru Purnima and said, "In ancient times, India was known as Vishwa Guru because of such great Gurus. We should aspire to make the country a leading power in every field, be it science and technology, economy, defence or human development." (ANI)