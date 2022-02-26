We shouldn't politicise it: BJP's Jay Panda on Cong leader remark over Russia-Ukraine crisis

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): After the comments by some Congress leaders over India's stand on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Saturday said that the issue should not be politicised here in India.

The BJP leader made the following statement while reacting to the comments made by the Congress leader Manish Tewari, where he said that Russia stood by India during times of adversities but "when a friend commits a mistake it needs to be corrected".

"We shouldn't politicise it. It is a serious matter," said Panda.



Making a reference to the Uri and Pulwama attack, BJP leaders said "We should remember how the world reacted when someone attacked India. Similarly, we should also remember how these opposition leaders reacted to it."

Reacting to India abstaining from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, the BJP leader said that many countries abstained from voting but we need to understand the reasoning behind India's decision.

"India has made it clear that war is not an answer to anything. The matter should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Nothing is more important than the lives of the people," Panda said, adding that, "we are not like China, which abstained with a message which seems like advocating for war."

As the first flight of Indians coming from Ukraine landed in Mumbai, the BJP leader hailed the central government over its efforts by saying that "we have seen this in last 7-8 years. Whenever Indians get struck anywhere in the world, the Modi government ensures the safety of Indians there and bring them back to India safely."

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

