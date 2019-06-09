We target to win 65 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, says Chief Minister Das

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said that BJP would clean sweep the assembly elections in the state which are going to be held later in the year.

"The voters of Jharkhand will once again choose the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Our goal for 2019 state elections is 'Abki Baar 65 Paar.' This sentiment was shared in the meeting," Das told reporters here.

Das attended a meeting presided over by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah of the Core Groups of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. The meeting discussed strategies for the assembly polls for the three states.

Das said the strategy for ensuring the BJP's win in the state elections was discussed and it was decided that the ground level workers would be roped in to boost the party's chances.

"We also conducted a review of the preparations for the state elections in the meeting after which we will work with the workers across the state at the booth, mandal, and district level in the state," he said.

The meeting took place in the BJP head office in the national capital.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's national general secretary Ramlal along with other party leaders were present in the meeting. (ANI)

