BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo)
We will dislodge Congress govt in MP if BJP wins Jhabua bypoll: Kailash Vijayvargiya

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:46 IST

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that if the party wins bye-election to Jhabua constituency, then he would dislodge the current Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Addressing the people from Azad Chowk here, he said: "If the people make us win Jhabua Assembly bypoll, then I guarantee to change the Chief Minister of the state."
"Rahul Gandhi could not change the Chief Minister as per his promise that if farmers' loans were not waived off within 10 days, then he will replace the CM. Rahul could not do that but we will do it," the BJP leader said.
Bye-elections to Jhabua constituency will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.
In 2018 Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats. (ANI)

