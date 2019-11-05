We will form government in Maharashtra: BJP MLA

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Government keen to work with RBI to help people affected in real...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that "prevailing sluggishness" in the real estate sector needs to be addressed and the government is very keen on working with RBI to see how best to help the people who have been affected in the real est