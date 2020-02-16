We will gherao every police station if atrocities don't stop: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): BJP state unit president and MP Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said his party workers will gherao every police station if police atrocities across the state do not stop immediately.

"Day by day, police atrocities are increasing so much that we will gherao every police station and SP offices if police attacks don't stop," Ghosh said during a party workers' meeting here today.

He said that women who raise their voice are attacked and that is happening only because of the police who are losing confidence and aren't able to restore peace in the state.

"If this situation continues, then we will gherao many police stations. We will intensify our agitation," Ghosh added.

"Protests like Shaheen Bagh are going on everywhere. So long as the Modi government is there in India, everyone's voice can be heard. Who says there is no democracy in India. Only in West Bengal, the BJP didn't get any permission for roadshows and meeting," he said. (ANI)

