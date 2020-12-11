We will intensify agitation, block railway tracks: Farmer leaders

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The farmer leaders on Thursday said that they will intensify their agitation to press for repeal of three farm laws and railway tracks will be blocked.

At a joint press conference on the Singhu border, the farmer leaders also said that agriculture is a state subject and Centre has no right to make such laws.

"We had given an ultimatum till December 10 that if the Prime Minister does not listen to us and does not repeal laws, we will block railway tracks. It was decided in today's meeting that all the people of India will take to the tracks. Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date and announce," Buta Singh, a farmer leader from Punjab, said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal alleged that the laws have been made for traders.

"If agriculture is state subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it," he said.

The farmer unions had on Wednesday rejected the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the farm laws and insisted on their repeal. Farmers are on protest on borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a press conference earlier that any law cannot be entirely defective and the government is "ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers".

"I would like to urge the farmers that if they want to discuss our proposal, they should definitely come to us. We are ready for discussions," he said.

He said MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. "They do not affect MSP at all. PM had I have explained to and assured the farmers that MSP will continue," he said. (ANI)