"We will oust Modi in centre and KCR in the state," says Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

Mancherial (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy on Friday said that under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge party will defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the centre and Telangana Chief Minister KCR in the state.

While participating in the Jai Bharat Satyagraha meeting, Revanth Reddy said," Congress party will get glory under the leadership of Mallikarjuna Kharge. After he became president, we won in Himachal Pradesh. We are going to win in Karnataka tomorrow. The Congress party will come to power in the upcoming Telangana elections. We will oust Modi in the centre and KD (referred to as KCR) in the state".

TPCC president Reddy in his address mentioned that the Congress party will adopt and develop the Adilabad district if it comes into power in Telangana.

"When sabha was held in Indravelli with the intention of organizing a huge sabha, lakhs of people turned up and Adilabad district stood by us. To those who left the party recently, even if some dry leaves fall, new shoots will come. This sabha is proof that Congress will get its former glory in the Adilabad district. Adilabad is the 23rd most backward district. As the President of PCC, I give my word to the tribal children of Adilabad on behalf of the Congress, as soon as the Congress party comes to power in Telangana, it will adopt the Adilabad district and develop it," he said.



He further stated that Telangana Chief Minister KCR has never cared for Dalits in the state and is always interested in stealing the votes in the name of BR Ambedkar.

"KCR is like a tiger in the guise of a goat who is hunting Dalits. He is trying to steal the votes of Dalits in the name of Ambedkar. The statue of Ambedkar which was announced on the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar has been unveiled on his 132nd birth anniversary. KCR always does drama for the sake of Dalit votes. KCR sacked the then-Dalit Deputy Chief Minister on corruption charges. Now the names of his son, daughter and nephew are being heard in scandals and they are facing investigations by CBI and ED. Why are they not dismissed from their positions?" he said.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned that if the congress party comes to power in the state it will waive the loans of farmers and will provide 2 lakh government jobs in the state.

"Congress government will be formed in the new year. When Congress comes to power, we will waive the loans of Rs 2 lakhs to the farmers. Under the Arogyasree scheme, the government will pay medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakhs for the poor. We will provide gas cylinders for women for Rs 500. We will also fill the 2 lakh government jobs," he said.

The Congress party on Friday organised the Jai Bharat Satyagraha meeting at Mancherial, Telangana. AICC Chief Malikarjun Kharge participated in the meeting alongside the AICC in charge of Telangana Manickrao Thakre and CLP leader Batti Vikramarka. (ANI)

