BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun SIngh speaking to ANI on Sunday.
BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun SIngh speaking to ANI on Sunday.

We will send 10 lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata: BJP MP

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 14:25 IST

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh said on Sunday that his party will send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and challenged her to arrest all the 10 lakh senders.
"She arrested 10 people for chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'. Now we are sending her 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on them. Let her arrest all those 10 lakh people now," he told ANI.
"If tomorrow some Muslim says 'Allah hu Akbar' or some Sikh says 'Sat Sri Akal', will she also get them arrested. Where in the Constitution and the law is it written that someone who raises a religious slogan will be arrested? Is Mamata Banerjee an administrator or dictator?" he asked.
Singh alleged that Banerjee is using the police machinery to further her own interests.
"She has come to a level where she is using her party and also the police to harass the public. She has lost her mental balance as no stable person otherwise will engage in such activities. Barrackpore will not tolerate this kind of autocratic behaviour of Mamata Banerjee," he said.
On Wednesday, Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.
"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting off from her car.
In the polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limited the TMC to 22 seats as against 34 it had won in the 2014 general elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:27 IST

Giriraj Singh asks people to make 'population control law' a movement

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Reiterating his stand on controlling India's population, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asked people to make 'population control law' a movement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Amid uproar over "Hindi imposition", Centre alters draft education policy

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): After a huge outcry and allegations of Hindi imposition by many states, the Centre on Monday made changes to the new Draft National Education Policy, making the language optional.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More
iocl