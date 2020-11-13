We won 5 seats in Bihar, shall increase tally to 25 in future, says Bihar AIMIM chief

Hyderabad (Telangana), November 13 (ANI): Five MLAs from AIMIM who recently registered victory in Bihar Assembly polls met party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Bihar AIMIM chief Akhtarul Imam, who won from Amour constituency in Bihar expressed hope that the party's tally will increase to 25 in the future from five.

"We will fight for justice, whoever forms the government, we are ready to serve the people. If people of our constituency are paying taxes then they will have an equal share in the development. People have chosen us, we will surely be the voice of the people," Imam told ANI.



"You visit the constituency you will find that there is no development at all since the time of independence. There are no schools, hospitals and other basic development is not yet fulfilled. We shall work for it at first. Now we are five, we shall turn twenty-five in future," he said.

Izhar Asfi, who won the elections from Bihar's Kochadhaman said that AIMIM candidates won due to the hard work of party chief Owaisi.

"If you can see that people have lost faith in NDA and supported the AIMIM now. We have gained victory due to the hard work of party Chief Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi," he told ANI.

Results of all 243 assembly constituencies declared on Wednesday in which NDA secured 125 seats of which BJP won 74, JDU (43), Vikassheel Insaan Party (4), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (4).

Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats. (ANI)

