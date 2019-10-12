We worked more in last 5 years for Vidarbha than Cong-NCP did in 15 years: Fadnavis

Akot (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the BJP-led government's work for the development of Vidarbha region in last 5 years is much more than the 15 years of Congress-NCP government's work.

"What we have done for Vidarbha in these 5 years is much more than the 15 years of Congress-NCP government," he said while addressing "Maha JanadeshSankalp Sabha" here.

BJP is contesting on 150 seats and its ally Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in Maharashtra. Alliance partners of BJP have fielded 14 candidates on party's lotus symbol.

The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

