Weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do: Rahul seeks PM's response on Trump's 'mediation' claim

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:08 IST

UP: Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq, forcing for...

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A woman named Rabiya Rao in her complaint with the District Magistrate (DM), Saharanpur, has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq and forcing her to marry either his brother or his uncle. A case has been registered in this matter by the DM.