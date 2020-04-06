Welcome salary cut for MPs but disapprove discontinuation of MPLAD fund: Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday welcomed the salary cut for MPs but voiced his disapproval for the discontinuation of MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for two years.

"Dear PM, INC supports the salary cut for MPs. Please note that MPLAD is meant to execute developmental works in the constituency. Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents and will undermine the role and functions of an MP," Surjewala tweeted.

"If the government does a 30 per cent cut in its own expenses, several lakh crore rupees could be saved for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Earlier today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that MPs including PM and Union Ministers will get 30 per cent less salary for a year.

"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar.

He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he added. (ANI)

