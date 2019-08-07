Welcome the J-K Reorganisation Bill if people's interest kept in mind: Anil Shastri

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said he was in support of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill,2019 if the central government had people's interest in mind.

"The people have welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. If this decision is taken in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir and its people to end terrorism in the state, then I welcome it," Anil told ANI here.

However, he added that if the decision was taken to suit political interests and help the BJP in the upcoming state elections he would consider it a "fraud".

"But if this is a political decision taken with the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and other states in mind, then it is a fraud with the people," he added.

The senior Congress leader added that personally, he was in favour of the decision taken by the Centre. "As per my personal views, because most of the people are in support of removing Article 370 and 35A therefore, I, as an Indian citizen also welcome this."

Upon being asked about the reaction of Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on the Bill, he said everybody was allowed to have their own opinions in his party but added that it would have been better if BJP took all parties into confidence before moving ahead.

"Our party is a democratic party, everyone has their own beliefs and all are welcome to keep their thoughts. I just want to say that it should have been a collaborative move, taken after discussing it with others," Shastri said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The bill strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

It also passed resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong. (ANI)

