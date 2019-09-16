Devendra Fadnavis
We'll soon take a decision: Fadnavis on seat sharing with Shiv Sena

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:39 IST

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and a decision will be taken soon.
"Talks are going on, we will soon take a decision regarding seat-sharing," Fadnavis said while talking to media regarding his Maha Janadesh Yatra in Karad, Satara district.
During the event, Fadnavis said that several Congress leaders supported the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, while others have opposed it.
"I want to ask Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan whether he supports this decision or he is against it," he questioned.
Targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his recent statement allegedly praising Pakistan, Fadnavis said, "Sharad Pawar is a senior leader. While giving a statement, he should think about whether it will benefit Pakistan or India."
He added that such statements were made to take benefit in Assembly elections. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:26 IST

