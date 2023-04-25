"Were convicts in Gujarat also released under RJD-Nitish Kumar pressure...?" Anand Mohan Singh on his release

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Responding to the uproar over his imminent release, gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP and said convicts in Bilkis Bano case were also released under Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's pressure.

Out on parole for his MLA son Chetan Anand's wedding, Singh spoke to the media amid an opposition backlash over the Bihar government tweaking rule for his release.

"In Gujarat also, some decision has been taken under the pressure of RJD and Nitish Kumar, go and see that. Some people have been released and garlanded. Yes I am pointing out to that case (Bilkis Bano case) only," Singh told media persons

On being asked about his political future, Singh said that he will decide on it in the course of time.

"I will sit with my friends, well-wishers, and the supporters, and then decide what has to be done. Currently, I have come out for family work. After the son's marriage is done, then I have to go back to jail. Once, all the procedure is completed, then will decide on all this," he said.

He said that he has "full sympathy" with the slain IAS officer's family.

"I have full sympathy for G Krishnaiah's family. This episode ruined two families, that of Lovely Anand (his wife), and G Kishnaiah," the former MP added.

On being asked about former UP CM Mayawati condemning his release, Anand Singh said, "Who is Mayawati? I don't know her. I don't have time for all this. I had just heard of a Kalawati".



He further said that Opposition Unity is very important to forge a strong Opposition.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is on a mission. Democracy advocates for a strong opposition, in the absence of which dictatorship persists. So, along with a strong Centre, it is also important to have a strong opposition," Singh added.

On Monday, the Bihar government issued a notification regarding the release of 27 prisoners including former Lok Sabha member Anand Mohan Singh from jail.

Hours after this, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the engagement function of Singh's son, Chetan Anand who is RJD MLA.

It is pertinent to note that the Bihar government's decision came after a tweak in rules. Earlier this month, the government removed the clause forbidding the remission of jail term for those convicted of murdering a public servant on duty.

Anand Mohan, a convict in the murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana, on December 5, 1994 in Muzaffarpur.

Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he has remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.

His wife Lovely Anand has also been a Lok Sabha MP, while their son Chetan Anand is an RJD MLA from Bihar's Sheohar. (ANI)

