We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Haasan to voters in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], March 29 (ANI): Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met.

Haasan campaigned from Parvathavarthini, who is contesting from Raj Bhavan seat, Saravanan from Muthiyalpet, Chandramohan from Kalapet, Arikrishnan from Muthaliyarpet, Rudrakumar from Aryakuppam, Santhosh from Uppalam, Somanathan from Embalam and Sakthivel from Orleanpet.

Addressing the gathering in Lal Bhat Street, Haasan said, "You need to ensure our candidates emerge victorious because once elected they will ensure that the basic needs of the people are met... We are here to serve you. We have dedicated our lives to you."

Stressing that no one should abuse the power of position, he said: "We are very happy to see the people waiting and getting excited for us... I like to say one thing, what is your view on it. Are they abusing the power or not? I already told you my view on it. No one should abuse the power of position whether it is me or the Prime Minister."

"Whatever the decision was taken by people will be accepted, seeing the excitement and happiness in their faces, we are also looking for their results," he added.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the national political parties in their manifesto have promised to give a special focus to tourism development. (ANI)