Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh

We're opposing our own patriarch: Jitendra Singh on Art 370 in JNU

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that we are opposing our own patriarch as former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said that Article 370 is going to be a temporary provision.
"I am confused. The greatest protagonist of Article 370 was none other than Pt. Nehru and he himself said on record that this is going to be a temporary provision. To whom are we opposing? We are opposing our own patriarch, our own ideologue, as you accept him," Singh said while addressing an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here.
A scuffle broke out between two groups of students during the seminar on Article 370 in JNU.
Singh was speaking at the seminar, where the incident took place.
He said that those who were protesting against the seminar on Article 370 in the JNU are, in fact, filled with enthusiasm and curiosity for expressing their views on the same.
"This means they have enthusiasm and curiosity to express themselves about Article 370, maybe in a different mode in which they find convenient. JNU is the seat of learning. It is all about the values of expression. I am glad that they have so much enthusiasm to express themselves on Article 370," he said.
The Central government had on August 5 scrapped the provision of Article 370, which took away the special rights enjoyed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:06 IST

INS Tarkash arrives at Reunion Island in France

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): As part of Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at St Denis, Reunion Island, France on Thursday for a three-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:54 IST

Tripura CM meets Hasina, discusses range of issues including...

New Delhi (India), Oct 04 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed a range of issues including a direct flight between Agartala and Dhaka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:54 IST

Randeep, Babita, Aditya Thackeray among candidates to file...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Candidates for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, including from Congress and BJP, filed their nominations on Thursday, the penultimate day for filing nominations, with many of them going to the election office with their supporters in a procession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:38 IST

President Kovind presents Vayoshreshtha Samman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the Vayoshreshtha Samman--a scheme of National Awards for senior citizens of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:24 IST

Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team creates national...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Pravin Grewal and paratrooper Ganpat Singh who were part of the Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team have created the national record for fastest rafting in high altitude areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:23 IST

UP: Three wanted criminals nabbed after encounter in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A joint team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed three criminals including one wanted in multiple cases following an encounter here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Sheikh Hasina calls for more Indian investments in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Indian investors to step up their investment in Bangladesh, saying her country "knows how to transform challenges into opportunities."

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:12 IST

Bangladeshi nationals come to India to celebrate Durga puja

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Siliguri is ready to celebrate Durga Puja, the largest festival in West Bengal. More than 2,000 pujas are organised every year in North Bengal, with 432 being held in Siliguri alone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:12 IST

People should not be afraid of terror attack, but govt should be...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that people should not be worried about any terror attack from Pakistan, however, it is the responsibility of the government to be prepared.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's UNSTAIN campaign to spread awareness...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Thursday launched a movement called 'UNSTAIN', a nationwide initiative to spread awareness among rural women about sanitary napkins.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Mumbai court grants divorce to Indrani and Peter Mukerjea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, imprisoned for their alleged role in their daughter Sheena Bora's murder, were granted divorce by a Mumbai court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Leaders from TDP, Jan Sena and Congress join BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Various leaders from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jan Sena and Congress joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday. They later met BJP working president JP Nadda.

Read More
iocl