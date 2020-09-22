We're protesting for farmers, labourers & country, will fight till those selling country are out of power: TMC MP Dola Sen

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): We are protesting on behalf of the farmers, workers, society and the country and we will continue till those who are selling the country are out of power, said Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Tuesday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said that the boycott of the session by the Opposition will continue till all their demands are met and added that they will meet the President over this.

"We are protesting for farmers, labourers, the country, and for humanity. We will keep fighting till the people who are selling this country are out of power," Sen told ANI here.



"They did not give us a chance to vote because they knew they would lose. The farm bills could have gotten stuck otherwise, then we shouted slogans in the Rajya Sabha well for which we were suspended. The suspension is not a big deal. The entire Opposition's united and we will boycott the House session," she added.

The TMC MP said that the protest continues with the whole Opposition standing together.

Earlier today, Opposition MPs, including those from Congress and Samajwadi Party among others, staged a walkout from the Upper House over the issue of suspension of eight parliamentarians and the farm-related bills and held a protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.They also threatened to boycott the entire session till their demands are met. (ANI)

