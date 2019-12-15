West Bengal: 2 BJP leaders allege their vehicles vandalised by miscreants

East Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu and BJP Kanthi (East Midnapur) president Anup Chakraborty have alleged that their cars were vandalised by miscreants while they were enroute to Bhupatinagar Police Station on Friday.

Later, BJP leaders and workers started agitation against the attack on National Highway 116B at Nandakumar.

"Our workers were attacked and vehicles were torched. The worst thing has happened to us today. We want proper investigation in the case. If the accused are not arrested, we will block the NH tomorrow," Basu said.

Basu also alleged that TMC party members are involved in the incident.

Kaniska Panda, TMC General Secretary East Midnapur, said that Bose has made baseless allegations.

"The TMC is not involved in this but we know wherever Bose goes he creates tensions. He went to Bhupatinagar Police Station and created an unwanted mess to get the limelight. It is BJP's culture," Panda said adding that TMC has no connection with the incident.

The incident comes amid the ongoing protest in West Bengal after the Citizenship Amendment Act.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to people to maintain peace in the state and not take law into their hands.

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on Thursday.

After the Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha, protest erupted in Assam and other parts of the northeast. Following which the Army columns were deployed to contain unrest in some areas.

The Act will grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

