West Bengal ahead in several development indicators, Mamata Banerjee counters Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22 (ANI): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday presented facts to counter Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that corruption and anarchy prevailed in the state.

During his two-day visit, Shah had alleged that corruption and anarchy have prevailed during the Trinamool Congress regime in the state.

Banerjee told reporters, "When the home minister of the country speaks, he should be aware of the facts and figures. Bengal is ahead in many development indicators but Amit Shahji intentionally attempted to portray a bad picture of the state. He said Bengal means no jobs, no development. I was challenged and here is my reply."

The West Bengal chief minister asked Shah whether he had visited the state 11 years ago and if not, then he should not compare the two situations. "He spoke about law and order. According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, crime, political killings and rape cases have decreased in the state during the TMC regime," said Banerjee.

She said Kolkata was twice adjudged as the 'Safest City' in the country. "There is no Naxal issue. As many as 383 Maoists surrendered. Dooars is peaceful. Hills are peaceful. Jangalmahal (forest region) is peaceful. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, before pointing fingers at others, should also speak up against the Hathras rape-murder in Uttar Pradesh," shej said.

Bannerjee said, "I have accepted the challenge and replied to the Home Minister. Now, I challenge the Home Minister to prove me wrong or else treat me to Dhokla for I love Dhokla and other Gujarati dishes."

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in 2021. (ANI)