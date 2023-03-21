West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to administer oath of Congress MLA Bayron Biswas

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday authorized the state Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to administer the oath to the newly-elected MLA Bayron Biswas.



Congress leader Bayron Biswas has won the bye-election for the Sagardighi assembly seat in West Bengal. The bypolls were held last month.

"By virtue of the power vested in me by article 188 of the Constitution of India, I, CV Ananda Bose, Governor, State of West Bengal, hereby appoint Biman Banerjee, Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, as the person before whom Bayron Biswas, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency, shall make and subscribe, an Oath or Affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule of the Constitution," read the West Bengal Governor order.

The bye-election to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022. (ANI)

