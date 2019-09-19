West Bengal: Babul Supriyo gets Governor's help to exit from Jadavpur University

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After being stuck for hours in Jadavpur University amid protests by students, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday was taken out from the campus by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had arrived at the scene after receiving complaints from the BJP lawmaker.

BJP MP from Asansol parliamentary constituency was allegedly heckled by a section of students and was forced by Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA) members to remain in the university campus, where he had gone to participate in an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

Police made heavy security arrangement outside the university campus ahead of the visit of the Governor who had to go to the university after police and university administration apparently failed to get the minister leave from the site of protest.

The left-wing student organisations' members protested against his visit to the campus and raised slogans against him demanding an apology.

In a communique, the university said its VC Dr Suranjan Das and a Professor VC PK Ghosh were admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria at around 6:40 pm after they complained of headache, vertigo, palpitation and nausea.

"Both of them suffered accelerated hypertension or a sudden onset of hypertension," the communique said.

Amid the chaos, the minister sat on the bonnet of a media vehicle and was seen making attempts to pacify the agitated students.

Before arriving at the university, Governor Dhankhar in a statement said he took "a very serious view" of the "unlawful detention of a Union Minister" and observed that his gherao reflects the state's law and order situation. He called University Chancellor Suranjan Das and state Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De on the matter. During his conversation with the VC, the Governor "indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter".

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also took to Twitter to slam the protesting students for blocking entry of the minister and termed the incident as "disgraceful".

"Disgraceful scenes in Jadavpur University as pro-Naxal students supporting Azadi in Kashmir block entry of Babul Supriyo. All this happening despite an attempt by VC to appeal for calm. This is the state of some of our universities where a small minority flex their muscles," he wrote. (ANI)

