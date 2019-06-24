A person who got injured in the alleged altercation between BJP and TMC members. Photo/ANI
A person who got injured in the alleged altercation between BJP and TMC members. Photo/ANI

West Bengal: BJP accuses TMC of attacking its members

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:16 IST

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): BJP on Monday alleged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were engaged in violence in Bankra village area against some of its new members.
As per the reports, some people had joined the BJP in Bankra village in Howrah district a few days back.
It has been alleged that TMC workers led by a local leader engaged in a physical altercation with the BJP members. Several people got injured in the incident.
Women in the area alleged that some people even misbehaved with them. "The TMC leader should have tried to normalise the situation. On the contrary, they threatened us of action," they said.
TMC, on its part, has denied any such incident and said that no one from the party was engaged in any violence. On the contrary, TMC claimed that BJP members had attacked one of its members, who sustained injuries and is currently admitted in the hospital.
"Our party's name is Trinamool Congress, which never does violence or engages in activities of this kind anywhere. This incident was planned and we have seen this happening earlier when they used to represent the CPM and blame us," said TMC youth leader Ajay Kumar Singh.
"Yesterday before we could get a hang of the situation, they attacked our Panchayat committee member Ranjan Pal, " Singh added
"Where this incident happened (referring to alleged TMC attack on BJP), there were many CCTV cameras installed. One can see that there was no act of misbehaving with any woman. Our government respects women. This entire incident is being misrepresented. TMC has nothing to do with this, " he said. (ANI)

