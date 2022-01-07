West Bengal BJP delegation meets Governor Dhankhar, submits memorandum to President over PM's security breach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party state chief Sukanta Majumdar called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.



Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "We gave a memorandum to the President of India through Governor Jagdeep Dhankar against the manner in which the Prime Minister's security was compromised by the Congress-led Punjab government. It is not good for the country. There should be strict action against the mastermind behind this. This is a condemnable act especially when two former Prime Ministers of the country were killed due to security lapses in the past."

"This is an exhibition of the anti-Modi narrative of Congress. It shows the mentality of those who could not go beyond their family's interest and accept Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister," the BJP leader said.

He said Punjab Police violated the "Blue Book" of VVIP security. He said PM's convoy was struck for 15-20 minutes at a sensitive place that is also close to the Pakistan border.

"There has been negligence on the part of the Punjab Government but they are trying to put the blame on others. A thorough investigation of the incident should be done and all the people associated with it should be punished severely," added the BJP MP.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)