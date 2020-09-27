West Bengal: BJP 'padyatras' to counter TMC propaganda on farm Bills

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Apart from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also reach out to farmers in West Bengal through 'padyatras' in order to dispel the misinformation spread by the Opposition parties over the agriculture sector reform Bills.

The party sources told ANI the 'padyatras' will be taken out in each Assembly constituency of West Bengal. A senior party leader informed that these 'yatras' are likely to begin from September 28 and will be concluded on October 2.



"The plan is to take out 'padyatras' in every Assembly constituency and spread awareness about the Bills passed by the Parliament for the welfare of the farmers. BJP West Bengal will take out 'padyatras' in support of the farm Bills. We have pamphlets which are ready to be distributed by the cadre. It has pointwise detailing of the Bill and what it does to make the lives of the farmers better," said a senior BJP leader from West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address to BJP workers had asked them to reach out to the farmers about the farm Bills and inform them in a simplified language regarding the benefits of the legislation. According to the Prime Minister, the ground connect with the farmers will render the Opposition's propaganda ineffective.

While speaking to ANI, another senior BJP leader maintained that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already taken the lead in the State to misdirect and misguide farmers on these agriculture reform bills.

"They were prepared even before the Bills were approved by the Parliament. The day that happened, TMC had asked its cadre to go to the farmers and tell them what the Centre has done to them. We may have lagged behind but will catch up soon. People are aware that Prime Minister Modi has done good for them," stated the West Bengal leader.

Polls for the West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

